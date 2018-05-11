ABC orders Scott Foley, Eva Longoria, Marcia Clark dramas

Scandal star Scott Foley won’t be away from ABC for long: The network has picked up his drama Whiskey Cavalier, along with dramas from Eva Longoria and Marcia Clark.

The project is a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough-but-tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an interagency team of flawed, funny, and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics.

Dave Hemingson will write and executive produce with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Foley is also a producer. Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das also star.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Longoria’s project is called Grand Hotel and is based on a Spanish format.

Here’s the logline: Grand Hotel is a “bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza [Demian Bichir] owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt, and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.”

Brian Tanen will write and executive produce with Longoria, Ben Spector, Ramon Campos, and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes. Roselyn Sanchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez, and Justina Adorno also star.

Ed Herrera/ABC

The Fix hails from attorney and author Marcia Clark, who co-writes and executive produces this new legal drama alongside Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. David Hoberman, Todd Liberman, and Laurie Zaks are also executive producers.

Here’s the logline: “A new legal drama about Maya Travis [Robin Tunney], an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.”

Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, and Mouzam Makkar also star.

The network also picked up a half-hour comedy called The Kids Are Alright, a ’70s-based ensemble laugher that follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family named the Clearys. Here’s the longline: “In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike and Peggy raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision. The household is turned upside down when oldest son Lawrence returns home and announces he’s quitting the seminary to go off and save the world. Times are changing and this family will never be the same. There are 10 people, three bedrooms, one bathroom and everyone in it for themselves.”

The series is inspired by the childhood of writer/executive producer Tim Doyle and stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence, Caleb Martin Foote as Eddie, Sawyer Barth as Frank, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey, Jack Gore as Timmy, Andy Walken as William and Santino Barnard as Pat.