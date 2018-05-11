ABC renews Shondaland dramas, five comedies

Byron Cohen/ABC
ABC has just renewed eight shows for next season.
The pick-ups include Shondaland dramas Station 19 for a second season, How to Get Away with Murder for a fifth season, and For The People for a second season.
Comedies American Housewife is coming back for a third season, black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat are returning for their fifth seasons, Speechless will have a third season, and Splitting Up Together has earned a second season.
ABC also canceled a couple shows Friday afternoon: Dramas Quantico and Designated Survivor are both gone.
