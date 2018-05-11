ABC cancels Quantico, Designated Survivor

ABC has canceled dramas Quantico and Designated Survivor, EW has learned.

In its third season, the FBI drama has been averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic. The series has undergone creative changes, with Michael Seitzman taking over as showrunner this year.

The Kiefer Sutherland-starring Designated Survivor, meanwhile, has changed showrunners numerous times, with its current season averaging 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 in the 18-49 demographic.

Both shows will continue to air through their current seasons.

ABC also picked comedy Single Parents to series. The project, which hails from JJ Philbin and Liz Meriweather, stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Grace Hazelett, Sadie Hazelett and Brad Garrett.

Here’s the logline: “This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. The series begins when the group meets Will, a 30-something guy who’s been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. When the other single parents see just how far down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses Will has gone, they band together to get him out in the dating world and make him realize that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing everything about your own identity.”

