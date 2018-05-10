See Joe and Beck's first meeting in new YOU trailer

You never know where you’re going to meet the next big love of your life, and for Joe and Beck, their love story begins in a New York City bookstore. Joe’s the employee. Beck’s the customer. From the moment they talk, Joe is hooked, and he will do anything — anything — to protect the woman that he grows to love.

Lifetime has released a new trailer for YOU, the upcoming drama from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega. The series stars Elizabeth Lail as Beck and Penn Badgley as Joe, the young couple that, at first, appears to be living a relatively normal love story. But as the new trailer shows, things take a violent turn.

The series, which also features Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and John Stamos, is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Watch the new trailer above.

YOU premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. on Lifetime.