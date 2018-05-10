Tell Me Your Secrets is headed to TNT — and EW has a first look at star Lily Rabe in the new thriller.

Formerly known as Deadlier Than the Male, the series is described by the network as centering on a trio of characters each with a mysterious and troubling past, including Emma (Rabe), a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (The Newsroom‘s Hamish Linklater), a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

The series is being produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, and executive-produced by Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies); Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife, Mistresses), who wrote the script; and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories. Houda Benyamina (Divines) directed the pilot.

The series will begin production this summer in New Orleans.