The Voice is doubling down on its American Idol star-power — one-time Idol contestants (and now superstars) Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are re-upping their coaching gigs on The Voice for the hit reality show’s upcoming 15th season.

Clarkson and Hudson return to the series (together for the first time) after their successful coaching debuts in the current season 14 and last fall’s season 13 respectively. The two will compete as coaches against The Voice mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The 15th season, featuring the return of Clarkson and Hudson, will premiere on NBC in the fall as part of its fall lineup.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion, and inspiration as coaches,” NBC Entertainment Alternative and Reality Group President Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

The series is currently finishing up its 14th season with Clarkson, Shelton, Levine, and Alicia Keys in the red swiveling coaches’ chairs. The semifinal round is set to air on Monday, May 14.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.