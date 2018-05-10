Samantha Bee rips into former NY AG Eric Schneiderman over abuse allegations

Samantha Bee devoted a portion of her Full Frontal episode Wednesday night to addressing the abuse allegations against former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. After first feigning that she didn’t know how to handle the news considering she had hosted him on her show last year, she then said, “Just kidding. It’s not complicated. F— you, Eric Schneiderman!”

To make it more clear, she added a “f— you” sign with two animated middle fingers.

Schneiderman, who has spoken out against sexual misconduct and filed a suit against Harvey Weinstein, had been accused of enacting “nonconsensual physical violence” against four women, as reported by The New Yorker. “I have not assaulted anyone,” Schneiderman said in a statement to the publication. “I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

He has since resigned from his post as attorney general, stating, “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time.”

“The good legal work you did for women does not absolve you,” Bee said on her show. “It will not give me one second’s pause about tearing you a new a—hole on television.”

She added, “Eric Schneiderman, you are trash, and we do not need you. Tarana Burke started the #MeToo movement 11 years ago on Myspace. It will keep moving forward without you just fine.”

The video of Bee’s interview with Schneiderman from November still lives on YouTube. However, the description now reads, “We taped this segment before the allegations against Eric Schneiderman came to light, and we sincerely apologize for characterizing him as a hero when, to so many women, he was the vilest villain. We’re keeping this piece online in the interest of integrity.”

Watch Bee’s savage takedown in the clip above.