Watch RuPaul's Drag Tots save the world from 'the brink of chaos' in zany trailer

Fiercely beaten mugs and sickening eleganza know no age, as evidenced by the new trailer for WOW Presents Plus’ upcoming animated series Drag Tots.

“In a world on the brink of chaos, where fear is the rule of the land, the voices of a generation have banded together to give our planet what it needs,” the preview teases as footage of tornadoes, President Donald Trump, and nuclear explosions flash on screen. What’s the fix for our doomed planet, you ask? As the clip suggests: grown men voicing cartoon baby drag queens (with Mama RuPaul leading the pack, of course).

The series follows infant divas Dina Saur, Roxy Moron, Lady Liber T, Arugula, and Donatella Mewhattodoo (voiced by RuPaul’s Drag Race graduates Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, Latrice Royale, Valentina, and Detox, respectively) as they use their fierce “glitter powers” to push back against the tense culture around them. RuPaul rounds out the fan-favorite voice cast as Corny the Unicorn, a talking taxidermy head who also serves as the mascot at the girls’ school.

Drag Tots is executive-produced by two-time Emmy winner RuPaul and his Drag Race collaborators (and World of Wonder co-founders) Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. WOW’s Tom Campbell is also an executive producer on the project, which debuts June 28 on WOW Presents Plus. Watch the new trailer above.