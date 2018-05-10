Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown is engaged, PEOPLE can confirm.

The show’s culture expert proposed to his partner of eight years, director Ian Jordan, Wednesday night at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles.

Brown, 37, invited Jordan to the restaurant under the guise that the two would be celebrating his birthday.

When they arrived, instead of dinner, the reality star took his partner to a balloon and flower-filled room where their friends and family were waiting. Jordan thought it was a surprise birthday party – but the biggest surprise was yet to come!

After an emotional video and speech from Brown’s son, the Real World alum popped the question, and of course, Jordan said, “Yes!”.

Brown got down on one knee and proposed to Jordan each one black and one silver David Yurman band. The Netflix star also got himself the same rings and had the matching bands engraved.

The remainder of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — were also in attendance for the engagement.

Brown also made sure his beau’s whole family were there for the special moment.

The couple has been raising Brown’s two sons together. The reality star learned he had a son, Jason, when the boy was 10 years old, according to Parents.com.

Brown’s high school girlfriend, who he dated just before coming out as gay at 16, had not told him she was pregnant. The reality star now has custody of Jason and has since adopted his half-brother, Chris.

The couple and all their loved ones then celebrated with a cake from Charm City Cakes while Three Olives kept the drinks flowing during the happy time and DJ Lil Buddha provided the soundtrack to their love story. The stunning floral arrangements were created by Butterfly Floral & Event Design.

Gushing about his love of eight years prior to the engagement, Brown said he hoped Jordan would get everything he wished for this year – so seems like it must have been a ring.

“I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask,” Brown wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Jordan’s actual birthday. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD #40ish #TurnUp”

Queer Eye season 2 is expected to hit Netflix later this year.