NBC orders Ghost Whisperer-like crime drama for next season

NBC has greenlit a new show for next season about a psychic who solves crimes.

The new series is called The InBetween, and it stars Harriet Dyer (Love Child) and Paul Blackthorne (coming off Arrow).

Here’s the pitch: “Cassie Bishop was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse. She can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems … whether she likes it or not. When her longtime friend Det. Tom Hackett and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities. Despite her reluctance, she may have found a way to keep her demons at bay, all while solving some of the city’s most challenging cases. From writer/executive producer Moira Kirland (Castle, Madam Secretary) comes this suspenseful, new character-driven procedural drama.”

That setup will definitely remind viewers of 2005’s The Ghost Whisperer, which ran for five seasons. But the Jennifer Love Hewitt series was more about helping spirits resolve unfinished business, while InBetween is focused firmly on the crime-solving aspect.

Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, and Chad James Buchanan also star.