Smallville alum joins Marvel's The Punisher season 2

Marvel’s The Punisher has added two more to its ranks for season 2, Netflix announced Thursday.

Annette O’Toole, best known for starring as Martha Kent in the long-running superhero series Smallville, has joined the Marvel series for its second season, along with Corbin Bernsen (American Gods), to play a wealthy couple who are as manipulative as they are rich. Bernsen will play Anderson Schultz, described as a man invested in his power and legacy “who’s grown accustomed to getting his way,” and who will “implement less-than legal means to further those ends.” O’Toole will play his wife, Eliza Schultz, who’s just as conniving.

“We are delighted to have Annette and Corbin join the remarkable talent this season,” Marvel exec and The Punisher EP Jeph Loeb said in a press release. “Our audience will enjoy them in very unexpected but perfectly cast roles.”

Walter McBride/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Executive produced by Loeb, showrunner Steve Lightfoot, and Jim Chory, the series previously added Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima, and Giorgia Whigham to its season 2 cast. Returning regulars from season 1 include Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (a.k.a. the titular Punisher), Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, and Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle.

Marvel’s The Punisher season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.