Get Out actor Lil Rel Howery's sitcom ordered by Fox

Stand-up comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery provided the much-needed comic relief in Get Out.

Now the Carmichael Show veteran’s sitcom project — titled Rel — is officially greenlit by Fox.

In a setup that’s inspired by his real life, Howery plays “Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to ‘always believe in yourself and great things will come.’ He finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber.”

Sinbad, Jordan L. Jones, and Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore also star in the comedy, which will be on the air next season.

The move comes on the heels of Fox canceling three comedy series: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick.