Last Man on Earth canceled after four seasons

The Last Man on Earth will last no more.

Fox has canceled Will Forte’s daring, goofy comedy after four seasons, the network confirmed Thursday. Last Man on Earth — which follows a group of survivors trying to navigate a mostly empty planet after a virus wiped out the world’s population — debuted in 2015 to positive reviews, with critics praising its genre-bending ambition (what’s funny about a post-apocalyptic world?). The show, which wrapped season 4 last Sunday, has been losing viewers since season 1, however, and this season it averaged just under 3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo.

Forte recruited fellow Saturday Night Live alums such as Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and Jason Sudeikis to recur on the show, which also starred Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mary Steenburgen. The show always had a surprise up its sleeve, and actors including Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Jack Black, and Martin Short popped up for cameos, only to die moments after appearing on screen.

Jones posted news of the show’s cancelation on Instagram, with a post looking back on “an amazing 4yrs.”

While Last Man always managed to secure a last-minute renewal, Forte seemed to realize that this year’s challenge was especially daunting. “It does feel like there’s a real possibility that we’re not coming back,” he told EW a few days ago. “It’s just a very emotional experience, and I am just super-appreciative, and if we got a chance again I would just do everything I could to try to wrap it up in a fitting way. For people who watch the show — and for me.”

Fox also cut bait on another long-running comedy, cancelling Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, which you can read about here. The network also axed sophomore comedy The Mick.