It seems Kanye West is a huge Rick and Morty fan. It’s like his favorite show.

https://t.co/eUnzwhr72z This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 10, 2018

And ever since last year’s third season, Rick and Morty has been trying to wiggle itself out from under the weight of a fandom that doesn’t align with the ideals of its creators or, surely, the vast majority of its rapidly growing fanbase.

There have been headlines like “Rick and Morty has a fandom problem” and “Rick and Rick and Morty’s toxicity is our unescapable story of 2017″ and even “Morty mania: How toxic fans turned a hit cartoon into a hate movement.”

Which is a bit unfair to a show that is hyper-smart and silly and brilliantly written and thoughtful about the cruelness of humanity.

Creators of the show have been stuck in the position of wanting to support their fans but not what they sometimes say or do. “If you’re lucky enough to make a show that is really good that people like, that means some bad people are going to like it too,” co-creator Dan Harmon told EW last year. “You can’t just insist that everybody who watches your show get their head on straight.”

Now here comes Yeezy, on the heels of his embrace of Donald Trump and his controversial statements about slavery, declaring Rick and Morty his favorite show.

Rick and Morty — which just received a massive 70-episode renewal — will ultimately be fine. But it sure doesn’t need Kanye in its corner.