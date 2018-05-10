Adam Pally says he and his Happy Endings costars are heartbroken over Kanye

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The Happy Endings cast: They’re just like us. How? They don’t know how to feel about all of the craziness surrounding Kanye West as of late.

The singer has stirred up quite the controversy ever since returning to Twitter, and Adam Pally has been struggling to wrap his head around it. During an episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Pally brought up Kanye while watching a clip from Happy Endings. “Those people are my friends,” he says of his Happy Endings costars. “I’ve been on the phone with Damon [Wayans Jr.] for almost 24 hours about this Kanye thing. We are heartbroken. We don’t know what to do.”

Pally and Wayans are (er, were?) such big Kanye fans that they went to see his Pablo tour together … twice. Also a Kanye fan? Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson. “Casey and I have been talking about it,” Pally says. “We were on the phone about it until 2 in the morning last night.”

No word yet on whether they’ve figured out what Kanye fans should do next.

including a look at a Halloween episode where Pally was strapped to Wilson in a babybjörn.