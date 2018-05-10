Grey's Anatomy: Did April survive?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thurday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!

After a haunting promo that insinuated April Kepner would meet her maker, Grey’s Anatomy kept viewers on the edge of their seats to find out if she’d survive her tenure before Sarah Drew exits the long-running medical drama. The prognosis?

She lives! Whew.

Here’s how it went down: During Thursday’s episode, Matthew (Justin Bruening) is brought into the hospital after rolling his car, revealing that April (Sarah Drew) was also in the vehicle with him. Yes, after the death of Matthew’s wife, April reunited with her ex-fiancé.

The doctors spend the hour trying to warm April’s body before attempting to revive her. Meredith is quick to point out that she went through the same thing — remember the ferry boat crash and the Denny and Coach-filled purgatory? — but was in much worse shape, so there’s still hope for April. Owen calls on everyone to pray for April, knowing it’s what she would want, and it appears to work, as they’re able to revive April by hour’s end.

Also during the hour, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) turns in her resignation, revealing to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that she’s moving to New York so Sofia can be closer to her other mom, Callie (Sara Ramirez). But there’s a curveball thrown in her plans when Dr. Herman (Geena Davis) returns and discovers that Arizona is leaving fetal surgery for peds because of her move. Herman then says she got a grant and wants to open a joint venture with Arizona, called the Robbins-Herman Center, where they can teach new fetal doctors. Herman even agrees to open it in New York. So now viewers know Arizona gets her happy ending ahead of Capshaw’s exit from the series, while April’s exit will likely be explained in next week’s season finale.

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy will air Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.