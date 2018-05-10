Omaze

The King in the North and the Mother of Dragons get cozy outside the set of Game of Thrones season 8 in this exclusive new image.

Here’s Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke dressed as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Belfast on the Titanic Studios lot.

The photo is in support of Clarke’s Omaze campaign to support the Royal College of Nursing. The Solo: A Star Wars Story actress and Emmy nominee is offering one lucky donor and their guest a chance to take a behind the scenes with her on the Game of Thrones set. They’ll be flown to Northern Ireland, put up in a four-star hotel, have lunch with Clarke, and tour the studio). Go here for more info.

And in case you missed it, here’s Clarke’s really funny video introducing the campaign from a few weeks back:

Game of Thrones returns in 2019.