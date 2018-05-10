Fox announced the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, and it’s safe to say fans are not happy.

The passionate viewers — Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda and Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill among them, even the Backstreet Boys! — are reacting on Twitter, where a RenewB99 movement has started in hopes that the network will give the beloved show another season.

Miranda revealed that the show is one of only four he currently watches, while a sad (presumably, based on the crying and distraught emojis featured in his tweet) Hamill warned Fox, “When networks dump show I love, I’m known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I’m still mad CBS didn’t renew #SquarePegs,” referring to the 1982 comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Amy Linker.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

Some fans are simply refusing to accept the news and are currently living happily in denial.

Some fans have taken a less peaceful approach.

So @FOXTV cancels a show about any & every kind of diversity called #Brooklyn99 only to bring back A B C 's disgarded sewage about a misogynistic, xenophobic, intolerant orange Twitler worshipper.

Not on my watch#RenewB99 pic.twitter.com/MbdA7x6RV4 — 🔮 😈 (@Red_Devilkin) May 10, 2018

In case those reasons weren’t compelling enough, one fan left us with a hilarious scene from the show that proves it may just be one of the best comedies currently on television.

With the outpouring of love from fans, the show’s creator Dan Goor and stars Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio thanked them via Twitter for all their support.

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018

See more fan reaction below, and click here to see first-look photos from what is now the final episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

I'm sorry. But @FOXTV YOU'RE MAKING SUCH A BIG MISTAKE!! @Brooklyn99FOX is one of my favorite show ever!! It's so good! 😭😭 Hey @netflix Wanna pick it up?!? — Peter Pan ✨ (@livingdayBIday) May 10, 2018

congrats, @netflix or @hulu – you now have a chance to save #brooklyn99 and make some guaranteed superb tv in the process! — no_detective (@no_detective) May 10, 2018

Can @hulu please save Brooklyn 99 this show deserves better than Fox anyway — ashley ♡ (@cptnswan_ouat) May 10, 2018

To be honest the cancellation of #Brooklyn99 feels like there is no ~value~ in telling diverse & real stories & inclusive stories bc if a show like b99 that has been critically acclaimed from the beginning & has had the impact it has had can’t make it? There is no hope. — j🥃 (@smoaked_queen) May 10, 2018

#Brooklyn99 is not only the most consistently good television show currently airing but it’s one of the most consistent TV shows EVER. There is no other show that makes me genuinely laugh out loud multiple times per episode. #RenewBrooklyn99 — Raymond Salvador (@Radiator_Savior) May 10, 2018