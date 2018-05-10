Fox announced the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, and it’s safe to say fans are not happy.
The passionate viewers — Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda and Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill among them, even the Backstreet Boys! — are reacting on Twitter, where a RenewB99 movement has started in hopes that the network will give the beloved show another season.
Miranda revealed that the show is one of only four he currently watches, while a sad (presumably, based on the crying and distraught emojis featured in his tweet) Hamill warned Fox, “When networks dump show I love, I’m known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I’m still mad CBS didn’t renew #SquarePegs,” referring to the 1982 comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Amy Linker.
Some fans are simply refusing to accept the news and are currently living happily in denial.
Some fans have taken a less peaceful approach.
In case those reasons weren’t compelling enough, one fan left us with a hilarious scene from the show that proves it may just be one of the best comedies currently on television.
With the outpouring of love from fans, the show’s creator Dan Goor and stars Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio thanked them via Twitter for all their support.
See more fan reaction below, and click here to see first-look photos from what is now the final episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
