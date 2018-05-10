Cobra Kai renewed for season 2 at YouTube Red

The doors to the Cobra Kai dojo will remain open.

The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai has been renewed for a second season, YouTube Red announced Thursday.

Picking up more than 30 years after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) scored a crowd-pleasing victory over local bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the rivalry is reignited when Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and begins training a new batch of students.

In her B+ review of the first season, EW’s Kristen Baldwin called the series “an entertaining dramedy…. From the ‘80s hair-metal soundtrack to the frequent Karate Kid callbacks, when it comes to aiming for our nostalgia sweet spot, Cobra Kai shows no mercy.”

The 10-episode second season is set to premiere in 2019.