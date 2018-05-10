Maybe, just maybe, the detectives of the Nine-Nine have not worked their last case.

Although the beloved cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, was canceled by Fox earlier today, the swell of support (and grief) from fans — including those in high places — is helping to create buzz for the show, along with the chance to find a new home in the form of another network or streaming service.

Sources tells EW that Hulu, which currently owns the SVOD rights to the series, and Brooklyn studio Universal Television are in contact about the possibility of reviving the series, though any talk would be considered extremely preliminary. Another outlet or two has also expressed interest, according to one source.

Today’s cancellation came as a bit of a shock to fans as well as those at Brooklyn, a show that had made it a yearly tradition of picking up a renewal at the last minute. The series is certainly at peak buzz at the moment, and while it is not a force in the Nielsens — season 5 is averaging 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo — it is coming off one of its best seasons, which has built buzz and earned critical praise.

Brooklyn reached the 99th- and 100th-episode milestone earlier this season, and the progressive comedy has impressed by tackling more serious and socially conscious subject matter. (Last week’s episode involved the squad’s reaction to an active shooter situation.)

Brooklyn showrunner Dan Goor — who has been retweeting support from fans and critics across the Twittersphere — tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”

“I think we’ve had an incredible season,” Samberg told EW recently. “I feel really proud of the episodes. I feel like we’ve had a really nice upswell, culturally. There was a lot of attention around the 99th episode and we got a lot of love during the Olympics, which was really cool. And there was a lot of really beautiful attention paid to the development with Rosa [Stephanie Beatriz] coming out as bi. I certainly feel we’re in a good place, but as to whether or not we get more, that’s obviously far beyond my reach. But fingers crossed.”

On May 20, Brooklyn will unleash its season 5 finale — which, as of right now, will stand as the series finale — centering on the wedding of Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero). To see first-look photos from the episode, click here.