Look, many women are hard on themselves — even on their wedding day (make-believe or otherwise). And Mayim Bialik is no exception.

On the day she shot tonight’s wedding episode of The Big Bang Theory, Bialik said she “didn’t feel beautiful” as Amy Fowler, the gal who captured Sheldon’s heart on the CBS comedy.

Girl, you cray. You’re a vision in that nutty plantation dress!

But Bialik didn’t feel that way. On her website Grok Nation, Bialik confessed that a recent bout of weight gain made her feel insecure and “ashamed” to shoot the episode.

“I had started losing weight a few months ago. Why? Because I needed to,” she wrote. “I was not comfortable at my weight and I started eating much better and exercising and lo and behold; I lost some weight. I felt so much more comfortable in my own skin. And then I got a series of antibiotic-needing bacterial illnesses and was not allowed to work out for a month. And so, I gained the weight back. I wanted to keep losing. And instead I’m back to not being comfortable. So I felt ashamed. I felt like maybe the wardrobe ladies were looking at me like, ‘Oh, she tried to lose weight and maybe she didn’t have the willpower.’ They probably would never think that; it’s my brain thinking that. But that’s the truth. I didn’t feel my best. And I felt crummy about it. Even though everyone said I looked beautiful, I didn’t feel completely beautiful.”

Oh Mayim, we bet about 22 or so million fans will think otherwise after tonight’s episode.

