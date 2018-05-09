The Bold Type is 'back and ready to kick ass' in season 2 trailer

Kat, Jane, and Sutton are back and they’re ready to “kick ass.”

The new trailer for season 2 of The Bold Type has arrived from the realm of Freeform as this trio of twentysomething pals continue to navigate early adulthood. When the show returns on June 12 for a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8 p.m. ET, they’ll be dishing on their sexual pasts, spiking their morning coffee, charming the heck out of guys, and getting naked… for work, of course.

The Bold Type was renewed for two seasons in October.

The Cosmopolitan-inspired series won over viewers with its first season, starring Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy. The finale ended with Jane (Stevens) seeking a more fulfilling career with a job at the website Incite, Kat (Dee) jetting to Peru, and Sutton (Fahy) succumbing to her forbidden romance with Richard.

Now, all three are returning in season 2 with Nikohl Boosheri (Adena) and Stephen Conrad Moore (Oliver) upgraded to series regulars.

Watch the new trailer above.