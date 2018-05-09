Nathan Fillion is returning to ABC in cop drama The Rookie — and the network has just released a first-look photo.

The Rookie, from Castle alum Alexi Hawley, was ordered straight to series back in October, but new details have been made available ahead of ABC’s upfront presentation next week.

Here’s the official logline: “Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.”

Kevin Foley/ABC

Fillion, who previously starred on ABC’s Castle as an author helping the cops, leads the series alongside Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, and Eric Winter.

Hawley will write and executive-produce alongside Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, and Jon Steinberg. Liz Friedlander directed and executive-produced the pilot.

In other ABC news, the network picked up drama A Million Little Things to series. The project, which hails from writer and executive producer DJ Nash and executive producers Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene.

Jack Rowand/ABC

Here’s the official logline: “They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.”

Stay tuned for more renewal and cancellation news ahead of next week’s broadcast upfronts.