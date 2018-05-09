Outlander renewed through season 6, plus season 4 premiere date revealed

Rejoice Sassenachs! More Outlander is headed your way.

Starz and Sony Pictures Television announced on Wednesday that the series has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season at the network, ensuring the story of Claire and Jamie will continue for at least a few more years. The fourth season is currently filming and will premiere on Starz in November 2018, Starz also announced.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht in a statement.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, the series will continue to follow the outline of her novels with the previously announced 13-episode fourth season circulating around the events in the fourth book, Drums of Autumn. This will continue in seasons 5 and 6, which will each feature 12 episodes, and cover the events of book five, The Fiery Cross, and book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, respectively.

In addition to several companion guides and a spin-off series about John Grey, there are currently eight Outlander books in existence, with Gabaldon actively writing a ninth.

The fourth season is still in production, filming on location in Scotland, and will premiere on Starz in November.