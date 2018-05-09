Law & Order: SVU, Chicago shows renewed at NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed for season 20, while all three Chicago shows also scored pickups, EW has learned.

The SVU renewal means the long-running cop drama, which stars Mariska Hargitay, will tie the flagship Law & Order‘s 20-season run. In season 19, the show has been averaging 8.9 million total viewers and a 2.2 in the 18-49 demographic.

Chicago Fire will be back for season 7, Chicago P.D. will return for season 6, while Chicago Med will hit season 4. Fire has been averaging 10.1 million total viewers and a 2.1, P.D. has 10.5. million total viewers and a 2.3 and Med brings in 10.7 million total viewers and a 2.2.

