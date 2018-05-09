Kevin Costner goes West (again!) — Exclusive photos from Yellowstone

Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is known for probing look at the gritty, violent underbelly of the American heartland in movies like Hell or High Water and Wind River. The filmmaker looks set to tackle similar themes in Yellowstone, his new series for Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) — and EW has exclusive images from the Western.

Yellowstone is set near the titular national park and explores the violence needed to maintain the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

That huge ranch is the property of the Dutton family. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is the patriarch, whose grizzled adages about how ranching just means “surviving another season” look like they’ll probably end up justifying a lot of violence over the course of the show, as the ranchers contend with land developers and residents of a nearby American Indian reservation. Other cast members include Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser.

Paramount Network

Watch the trailer below:

Yellowstone premieres June 20 on the Paramount Network.