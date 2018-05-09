Fox orders Danny Strong legal drama, comedy from It's Always Sunny team

Fox has given series orders to a comedy from the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and a drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong.

Here’s the logline for the comedy, titled The Cool Kids: “Three guy friends in a retirement community are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community — a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place. It’s high school with seventysomethings.”

The project stars comedy veterans Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan, and Martin Mull. Behind the camera as producers are Charlie Day, Paul Fruchbom, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kevin Abbott, and Nick Frenkel.

Legal drama Proven Innocent stars Twilight actress Rachelle Lefevre and hails from Strong and writer David Elliot. Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, and Clare O’Connor also star.

The pitch: “A legal drama set in an wrongful-conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were ‘proven’ guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name, and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies — one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.”

Stay tuned for more pickup news ahead of the broadcast upfront presentations next week.