CBS orders Damon Wayans Jr., Cedric the Entertainer sitcoms

CBS has ordered two new comedies starring two veteran stand-up comics and producers. The network has picked up to series Welcome to the Neighborhood starring Cedric The Entertainer and an as-yet-untitled comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr.

The move follows CBS being criticized in recent years for a lack of diversity on its network and lagging behind other broadcasters such as ABC and Fox when it comes to casting lead characters of color.

Welcome to the Neighborhood stars Cedric as “the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.” Legendary sitcom director James Burrows (Friends) will helm the pilot with Jim Reynolds serving as showrunner. Filling out the cast are Josh Lawson, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

The Wayans Jr. series has the New Girl star cast alongside Amber Stevens West as “a 30-something couple, tired of their mundane life, who start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their super normal suburban life, moves in.” Tim McAuliffe is the writer on this one with a cast that includes Felix Mallard, Stephanie Weir, and Chris Parnell.

Both shows will premiere next season on CBS.