The Blacklist: Samar's fate revealed as the show's hangs in the balance

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of The Blacklist. Read at your own risk!

Was the team able to save Samar during The Blacklist’s penultimate hour?

As the FBI spent the episode trying to hunt down the abducted Samar (Mozhan Marnò), she was able to fell her attacker. However, it came at great cost, as she’s skewered by a tire iron when the van overturns, and ultimately ends up in a river. Aram (Amir Arison) pulls her from the river, proposing to a comatose Samar in the closing moments of the hour.

While Samar’s fate still hangs in the balance, so too does the future of the NBC thriller. The Blacklist has not yet been renewed for a sixth season, though it’s looking like a sure bet to return. So much so that executive producer Jon Bokenkamp recently revealed to EW that the upcoming season finale will include a game-changing cliffhanger.

Hence, the writers did not consider penning two different endings, one in case the show isn’t renewed. “Not at all,” Bokenkamp tells EW. “Our cliffhanger at the end of the season is a cliffhanger. It is a big answer and it is a big question that is gonna push us forward.”

“We have no choice but to write the story that we’re telling, and I’m optimistic and hopeful that we’ll come back,” Bokenkamp continues. “If not, maybe I’ll go do the finale as puppet theater at a community theater somewhere. But there’s no version of this where we say, ‘Well, here’s maybe our series finale.’ We’re not in that business.”

Not taking the leap with this major cliffhanger, Bokenkamp notes, was too big of a risk. “There’s too much good story to tell next season,” he says. “We’ve already had great conversations about it. We have a really strong direction and some big ideas. That’s my sheepish way to say I’m super-optimistic and feel really excited about, if nothing else, the creative direction of where we’re going.”

The Blacklist’s season finale will air Wednesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.