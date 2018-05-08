At long last, vampire epic The Passage is officially a go for a TV series at Fox.

The project is based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of novels and has had a long road to air. The Passage was first developed back in 2011 as a potential feature film trilogy by Let Me In director Matt Reeves. When that didn’t work out, The Passage transformed into a series idea instead, and Fox went and shot a pilot last year. But the network opted not to pick up The Passage for this season. In a relatively rare move for a broadcast network, Fox instead decided to rework the script and re-shoot the pilot with several cast changes and a new director (Jason Ensler, who regularly worked on Fox’s The Exorcist series, replacing Marcos Siega). Fox must have liked the result, because this new version — first photo above — is finally greenlit.

The pitch: “The Passage is an epic, character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. The series focuses on a 10-year-old girl named Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney), who is chosen to be a test subject for this experiment, and Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the federal agent who becomes her surrogate father as he tries to protect her.”

Elizabeth Heldens (Friday Night Lights) is the writer, with a producing team that includes Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Adam Kassan.