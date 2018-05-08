Zach Braff says he's up for some kind of Scrubs reunion

He doesn’t know when, he doesn’t know where, he doesn’t know what form it’ll take. But in an age where reboots and revivals are everywhere on television, Zach Braff is ready for a Scrubs reunion.

“It seems like everyone wants that so much these days,” Braff told James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday night. “I’m doing Alex, Inc. now, but maybe if it was a TV movie or something. I don’t know. In some incarnation I’d be interested, yeah.”

The Scrubs cast mates have reunited over the years in varying degrees. Braff is still best friends with Donald Faison and they came together with John C. McGinley for a photo op. Braff ran into Elizabeth Banks in 2016, and Sarah Chalke was spotted with her J.D. and Turk counterparts last year.

After jostling around from NBC to ABC, Scrubs finally went off the air in 2010 after nine seasons. Creator Bill Lawrence said at the time he had no plans for any sort of movie or television continuation. “You could argue Veronica Mars got cut short in its lifespan, but for us, I never really saw any life moving past nine years. It’s not really the type of show for a movie,” he told EW at the time.

But that was then, and Veronica Mars has even received its own revival.

Braff had told The IMDb Show this past March that he pitched Lawrence on a Scrubs return. “I can’t tell you because it’s part of my pitch, but I told him this whole pitch over dinner and he laughed a lot and said, ‘We’ll see, We’ll see.’ I think it would be fun to do a two-hour Scrubs movie… I would totally do that!”

Braff’s in. We know Chalke is in. Now let’s get the rest of the gang.

“I don’t think the show would survive with just he and I on it,” Faison had told HollywoodLife, referring to Braff. “We would need Sarah [Chalke], Judy [Reyes], John [C. McGinley], Ken [Jenkins], Christa [Miller], Neil [Flynn] — everybody that was part of it.”

At the very least, we here at EW love hosting reunions. Just saying.