Santa Clarita Diet renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Let the bloody comedy continue!

Netflix has ordered a third season of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant’s Santa Clarita Diet, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

In the original series from Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted), Barrymore and Olyphant star as Sheila and Joel Hammond, married real estate agents whose normal life is turned upside down when Sheila becomes a functional zombie. This begins a dark and hilarious journey to find both human flesh for Sheila to eat and, more importantly, a cure.

Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo also star, while the second season featured guest appearances from Nathan Fillion, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Maggie Lawson, and Natalie Morales.

Did someone say Season 3? pic.twitter.com/qBN0quswHW — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) May 8, 2018

The 10-episode third season is set to premiere in 2019.