Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

This week Fishman discusses Tuesday’s episode, in which a Muslim family living next door to the Conners elicits such fear in Roseanne that she starts to believe they’re about to build a bomb out of fertilizer piled near their garage. The team behind the series has said actress Roseanne Barr asked for the storyline in hopes that it will teach tolerance and compassion.

Among the most memorable interactions throughout the series have been how the Conners interact with their neighbors. Like many parts of the United States, demographics in Lanford have changed. Writer Dave Caplan was tasked with leading the way in a complex episode that once again tackles very serious hot button issues, while infusing comedy.

A visionary force the first time around, experienced director Andrew D. Weyman masterfully guides the full cast, along with a number of former regulars and new faces, through a variety of settings and tones. Among the notable returners is James Pickens Jr. and Adilah Barns, as longtime friends Chuck and Anne-Marie.

Courtesy Michael Fishman

While Dan and Chuck find themselves struggling to compete in the modern job market, D.J. drops off Mary, which leads to a sleepover led by Roseanne. The audience will also get it’s first glimpse of D.J.’s wife, Geena Williams-Conner.

Courtesy Michael Fishman

The Conners new neighbors are played fantastically by Alain Washnevsky and Anne Bedian. Both of them have tremendous performances, which ideally will lead to many future interactions with Roseanne and Jackie. Casting Director Susie Farris consistently finds the perfect actors who fit into the unique style of Roseanne.

Roseanne. ABC

This episode will open eyes, as Roseanne is faced with a situation that prompts her to speak up in a way befitting of Roseanne Conner’s legacy