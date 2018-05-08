NBC renews A.P. Bio, picks up comedies from Michael Schur and Amy Poehler

NBC has renewed the freshman comedy A.P. Bio and picked up two new comedies, from Michael Schur and Amy Poehler, EW has learned.

Created by Saturday Night Live alum Mike O’Brien and executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, A.P. Bio follows Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to teach advanced-placement biology. The series has been averaging 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic when factoring in seven days of ratings.

From The Good Place creator Schur, Abby’s stars Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales as the titular owner of the best bar in San Diego, home to good prices, great company and, of course, Abby. This unlicensed, makeshift bar nestled in her backyard is the opposite of everything annoying about today’s party scene. There are rules at Abby’s: no cell phones (not even to “look something up”), earning a seat at the bar takes time, and losing a challenge means drinking a limey, sugary “not beer” drink. As the oddball cast of regulars will tell you, hanging out at Abby’s is a coveted honor. But once you’re in, you’re family. Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, and Neil Flynn also star in the project, written and executive-produced by Josh Malmuth. Schur and David Miner will also executive-produce, while Pamela Fryman directed and executive-produced the pilot.

I Feel Bad stars Sarayu Blue as Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend, and daughter, who is not actually perfect at all. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s okay, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly. Aseem Batra will write and executive-produce alongside Poehler, Dave Becky, and Josh Maurer. Julie Anne Robinson directed and executive-produced the pilot. Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, and James Buckley also star.

NBC previously picked up three drama pilots: the Ryan Eggold medical show New Amsterdam, the Jennifer Carpenter-starring The Enemy Within and the apartment drama The Village.