Life Sentence starring Lucy Hale canceled by The CW after one season

It seems that Stella’s second chance at life was short-lived. EW has confirmed that Life Sentence has been canceled at The CW.

The show, which tells the story of Stella, a cancer patient who unexpectedly discovers she’s cured, premiered in March and was recently moved to The CW’s Friday lineup. Hale was the first to break the news Tuesday via a note she shared on Twitter.

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had,” Hale wrote. “Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance.”

Hale expressed her sadness at the show ending but promises that “the Abbotts will continue their dysfunctional lives & Stella will continue to be a manic pixie dream girl.”

(Want more info about what’s been picked up/canceled so far? Check out our Death Watch 2018 here).

See Hale’s full post below: