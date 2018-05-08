Lethal Weapon will replace Clayne Crawford if show is renewed

If Lethal Weapon manages to score a third season renewal at Fox, it won’t be with co-star Clayne Crawford.

EW has confirmed a report from TVLine that Warner Bros. TV is looking for a new actor to play Martin Riggs opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh. The decision to replace Crawford comes after reports surfaced about the actor’s poor behavior on set. In response, the actor posted a lengthy response on Instagram that said, in part, “I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness.”

It’s not unprecedented for a show to drop a temperamental actor by either replacing him or finding an effortless way to work around his departure. Criminal Minds did it in 2016 with Thomas Gibson, who was fired after kicking a writer on the set. [He was never directly replaced, though actors were added to the show]. And who can forget the 2011 ousting of Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, who was eventually replaced with Ashton Kutcher?

An answer about Lethal Weapon’s future should come by Monday, when Fox presents its fall lineup to advertisers in New York. Stay tuned.