Things are getting easier between the divorced-but-still-living-together couple Martin (Oliver Hudson) and Lena (Jenna Fischer) — so easy that they might even have to sing about it?

In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of ABC family comedy Splitting Up Together, Martin and Lena can’t help but break into song together. After we got to see Lena bust a move last week — she even threw in a few impressive dabs — we didn’t think things could get much more cringe-worthy better.

When their daughter Mae reveals she got the lead role in her school’s spring musical, Martin and Lena are initially surprised but then, seemingly recalling their own talent, decide it must be that inherited skill that helped Mae secure the role. The duo then bursts into a rendition of Queen’s “Under Pressure” which not only proves why they never had any success in the music industry, but perhaps hints at the levels of delusion that convinced them their marriage was working for long after it wasn’t.

Watch the clip in full above and tune into Splitting Up Together Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.