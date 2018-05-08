Horror fans have seen how actress Fiona Dourif copes — or doesn’t — with a possessed doll in the last couple of Chucky movies. But how will the actress deal with a dystopian future in which crime is legal for one night a year? It was announced today that Dourif has been cast in a recurring role in USA Network/SYFY’s The Purge TV show. The actress will play Good Leader Tavis, a charismatic cult leader, dispensing blessings to her fawning followers.

The cast of The Purge is led by Gabriel Chavarria, Lili Simmons, Jessica Garza, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, Hannah Anderson, and Lee Tergesen. William Baldwin also has a recurring role.

The show is executive produced by James DeMonaco who wrote and directed the first three Purge movies and also wrote this summer’s First Purge (out July 4). “We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge,” DeMonaco recently told EW, describing the premise of the show. “The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device. The real estate of TV lets us truly analyze why anyone would resort to violence on Purge Night. So, it’s a slower burn. Whereas the movies are kind of a punch in the face — you know, these big events — I think the TV show, with the real estate of it, allows us to truly analyze why anyone would pick up a gun or a knife to solve a problem. We really get to examine the night, and the intricacies of the evening, and the nuances of the evening, and the different kinds of people who are out on the streets in a way that I just couldn’t do in the movies.”

Watch the trailer for First Purge above.