Fargo return is definitely looking like 2020

There’s some strong new evidence that Fargo isn’t coming back until 2020.

You may have previously read that creator Noah Hawley has said season 4 won’t start shooting until 2019 and that returning that same year was “a long shot.”

Now executive producer Warren Littlefield is giving us a bit more detail: Fargo won’t start shooting until the fall of 2019. While its technically possible FX could try to jam the new episodes out in December at earliest, it’s a rather safe bet that the acclaimed crime drama won’t air until the next year (most likely in April, which is when FX debuted two previous seasons of the show).

“We have a year, and we have a city [that season 4 takes place in],” Littlefield says. “The plan would be to go into production and start shooting in the fall of 2019. Noah has a lot on his plate. Noah knows when it is and where it is, and he’ll commence writing that after he shoots his feature with Fox Searchlight this summer. So in the fall, he’ll begin writing and with Fargo we generally have most of the scripts written before we go into production.”

That new Hawley movie, by and by, is Pale Blue Dot, a sci-fi film starring Reese Witherspoon as a female astronaut who returns to Earth from a mission in space and begins to slowly unravel and lose touch with reality.

In the meantime, you can see new episodes of Hawley’s other FX series, Legion, which is currently airing its second season.