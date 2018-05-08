BattleBots is back. Above is your exclusive first look at Discovery Channel’s revival of the classic robot-fighting competition series.

For the uninitiated, no, BattleBots is not a Westworld spin-off. “Bot builders” pit their creations head-to-head in a cage match to the digital death. Each match consists of two lethal Roombas competing in a three-minute bout in which the goal is to destroy or disable their opponent.

Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return to call all the action, while Jessica Chobot serves as the sideline reporter. Faruq Tauheed is back as the ring announcer.

The show first debuted on Comedy Central in 2000 and has been an on-again, off-again title, jumping briefly to ABC in 2015. The latest run is considered the title’s second revival series.

BattleBots returns Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. to Discovery and Wednesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. to Science.