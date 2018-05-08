Clay is out for justice in 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer

Cassette tapes were so last year.

In the first official trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s breakout hit 13 Reasons Why, Clay (Dylan Minnette) learns that there are still secrets to be revealed at Liberty High when he finds a polaroid in his locker that reads: “Hannah wasn’t the only one.”

And while this begins a polaroid-fueled mystery, Hannah (Katherine Langford) is far from forgotten. In addition to Langford remaining a part of the show, Hannah’s mother Olivia (Kate Walsh) and Clay continue to seek justice for what happened to her, with Clay being pushed so far that he’s in possession of a gun.

“The biggest difference is in season 1, Hannah was telling us her story, we were experiencing it with Clay, and it was the central monolithic story of the season — her story, where it ended, and how that fell out in the present day,” showrunner Brian Yorkey recently told EW. “Season 2 is very much more about everyone else’s perspective on that story — their side of the story, their reaction to it, their coming to terms or refusing to come to terms with their role in Hannah’s life and death.”

13 Reasons Why season 2 premieres May 18 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.