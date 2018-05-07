Transparent to end with fifth and final season

Transparent is moving forward without star Jeffrey Tambor — but only for one season.

Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning original series will conclude with the upcoming fifth and final season, according to creator Jill Soloway.

The news was revealed in The Hollywood Reporter‘s story on the sexual assault allegations against Tambor and his subsequent dismissal from the series. A few months after Tambor’s exit, Soloway admitted to finally feeling “a tiny bit like we are going to be okay.” With the writers having started discussions on the direction of the final season, Soloway said, “Hopefully it sets the Pfeffermans up with some sort of beautiful reclaiming. I think we’re going to get there with some time.”

Since premiering in 2014, Transparent has been a crown jewel for Amazon, winning the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical in 2015, while Tambor won a Golden Globe and two Emmys for his portrayal of transgender matriarch Maura Pfefferman. But the actor will no longer be involved with the show after sexual harassment accusations made by a Transparent guest star and former assistant led to his firing in February.

Tambor detailed his side of the story to THR, denying the sexual misconduct accusations but admitting to bad behavior on set. “I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless,” Tambor said. “But as for the other stuff, absolutely not.”

Reps for Amazon did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.