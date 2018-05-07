The 100 renewed by The CW for season 6

The 100 is getting a sixth.

The CW has renewed the apocalyptic drama series for another season, clearing up the fate of one of the network’s few remaining shows on the bubble.

The 100 joins a slew of other CW dramas recently picked up — the network has already committed to new seasons of Supernatural, Arrow, Supergirl, Riverdale, ArrowThe Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of TomorrowBlack Lightning, Dynasty, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin. 

That may sound like everything on the network, but there are still a few stragglers with uncertain fates — Life Sentence, iZombie and Valor are still awaiting their verdicts.

The 100 recently premiered its fifth season on April 24 and currently airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

