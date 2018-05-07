Supernatural boss says Jensen Ackles' new character is 'a long time coming'

At this point, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki know to expect the unexpected. And as season 13 comes to a close, the unexpected, at least for Ackles, means the opportunity to play someone other than Dean Winchester.

Ackles previously revealed to EW that the end of the season would allow him to take a page out of Padalecki’s handbook and play a new character. “Over the years I’ve only ever had to just play Dean, whereas Jared has had to be Lucifer and Gadreel and all these different actual characters other than Sam,” Ackles said. “That is all going to change soon. Something big’s coming.”

Ackles then gave fans a sneak peek at the new character on his Instagram page. And yet, we’re still not sure exactly who this new character is. According to Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb, the character will be both surprising and … not so much?

“The fun about Apocalypse World and these stories we’re telling is that sometimes the actors embrace other performances that maybe aren’t what they’re used to doing,” Dabb tells EW. “Obviously after 13 years, Jensen’s very used to playing Dean and is amazing at it. In terms of who the [new] character is, I will say that it’s a character that will be both unexpected and kind of a long time coming.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.