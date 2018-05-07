Arrested Development season 5: See the first trailer

Dan Snierson
May 07, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

It’s been five years since we heard Ron Howard say, “On the next Arrested Development,” but the next is about to be now. Netflix is uncorking the first trailer for season 5 of the beyond-dysfunctional family comedy, and you can get a first look at it right here.

The gang’s all back — yes, even Jeffrey Tambor — and it appears that the Bluths are receiving the prestigious Family of the Year award. It’s actually not so prestigious. Mostly because it’s self-awarded. There’s a lot to process: Tobias (David Cross) has once again found himself with questionable hair; Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) is following through on Herbert Love’s pledge to build that wall, and she’s now running for Congress; Buster (Tony Hale) has an alarming new version of his prosthetic hand; and Michael (Jason Bateman) is saying goodbye forever, or at least until later that day.

Stick around until the end of the trailer, which contains a key piece of information: the long-awaited premiere date for season 5. Okay, fine, we’ll just tell you now: May 29. You may now blue yourself.

While you await the new episodes, you can revisit season 4 — now in chronological order! — with a re-edited version from series creator Mitch Hurwitz, which you can read about here.

Check out first-look photos from season 5 in our gallery here.

