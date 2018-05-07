It’s been five years since we heard Ron Howard say, “On the next Arrested Development,” but the next is about to be now. Netflix is uncorking the first trailer for season 5 of the beyond-dysfunctional family comedy, and you can get a first look at it right here.

The gang’s all back — yes, even Jeffrey Tambor — and it appears that the Bluths are receiving the prestigious Family of the Year award. It’s actually not so prestigious. Mostly because it’s self-awarded. There’s a lot to process: Tobias (David Cross) has once again found himself with questionable hair; Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) is following through on Herbert Love’s pledge to build that wall, and she’s now running for Congress; Buster (Tony Hale) has an alarming new version of his prosthetic hand; and Michael (Jason Bateman) is saying goodbye forever, or at least until later that day.

Stick around until the end of the trailer, which contains a key piece of information: the long-awaited premiere date for season 5. Okay, fine, we’ll just tell you now: May 29. You may now blue yourself.

While you await the new episodes, you can revisit season 4 — now in chronological order! — with a re-edited version from series creator Mitch Hurwitz, which you can read about here.

Check out first-look photos from season 5 in our gallery here.