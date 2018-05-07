Good Girls renewed for season 2 at NBC

Good things are happening at NBC. The network has renewed the dramedy Good Girls for a second season, while also announcing two new series.

Good Girls, which comes from showrunner Jenna Bans and stars Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, and Retta, premiered in February and told the story of three best friends who were forced to ask themselves just how far they would go for their families. The answer, it turned out, was pretty far. Together the women robbed a grocery store, became involved in a crime syndicate, and then robbed that same grocery store … again. It’s a long story. But considering the series ended on a major cliffhanger, a season 2 is exactly the news fans have been wanting. (Maybe now we’ll get that Rio-Beth love story.)

Additionally, The Enemy Within stars Jennifer Carpenter as a former CIA operative now known as the most notorious traitor in American history. While serving life in supermax prison, she’s enlisted by FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. Rafa Jarffrey and Kelli Garner also star in this drama from writer and executive producer Ken Woodruff. Mark Pellington will direct and executive-produce the pilot, and Vernon Sanders also executive-produces.

The Village, meanwhile, is set in a Brooklyn apartment building in which the residents have built a family of friends and neighbors. The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, and Grace Van Dien. Mike Daniels will write and executive-produce. Minkie Spiro directed and executive-produced the pilot, and Jessica Rhoades also executive-produces.