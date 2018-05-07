Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton picks her favorite Tami Taylor scenes

Now that Friday Night Lights is available on Hulu, you have the opportunity to (re)visit the world of Dillon, Texas, where the only thing as important as the football is the drama. To help kick off your playbook, we asked star Connie Britton to share the scenes that have stuck with since the show ended in 2011. (In other words, it’s What Would Tami Taylor Do: Binge Edition.)

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

“I love the pilot so much. It’s one of the best pilots I’ve ever seen in my life of any show. And the scene on the football field where Jason Street gets paralyzed is beautifully shot. To me, that’s one of the most powerful scenes I’ve ever seen. That’s one that I really love. It set the tone for what the whole series was going to be.”

“Who’s Your Daddy” (Season 1, Episode 4)

“One of my favorite scenes in season 1 is where Tami has a barbecue at the house for the football team, and it’s this whole scene under the table with Coach and Tami and she’s whisper-yelling at him. I love that scene so much. First of all, we had so much fun shooting it. But also it really does kind of capture that relationship because at the end of the day, even with this crazy world swarming around them, it was the two of them at odds but also loving each other and appreciating the humor in the situation and working it out the best they could. That scene really was such a fun moment of seeing the dynamic between the two of them.”

“I Think We Should Have Sex” (Season 1, Episode 17)

“I loved the episode where Tami talks to Julie about sex. That was a really meaningful moment between those characters, and I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘That scene helped me talk to my own daughter about sex.’ Even though it was primarily Tami really not knowing how to do it. [Laughs] She did the best she could.”

“Always” (Season 5, Episode 13)

“I loved the final episode and the dynamic between Coach and Tami having to make decisions about their lives. For the series and for the characters, it was a really powerful turn to see them make the decision to follow Tami’s career and her desires as opposed to the coach’s. The show is about football and how all encompassing the football life is, but then they make a conscious decision [that] they are not going to let their lives be controlled solely by football anymore so that they can include this woman and her dreams too. I thought that was a very cool arc and ultimate ending for the series and for that relationship.”