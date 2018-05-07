The Flash: Can the team stop DeVoe?

With DeVoe on the precipice of enacting his Enlightenment, will the Scarlet Speedster be able to save the world on The Flash?

After realizing that DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) plans to bathe Earth in so much dark matter that humanity is reduced to a simplified state, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team are running out of options. Hence, they’ll actually turn to their former foe Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) for help during Tuesday’s hour.

“It’s just an example of Barry being in desperation mode,” Gustin tells EW. “I think anything that we can try that we haven’t tried, Barry is willing to try. We’re talking about the end of all of humanity as we know it. We need some kind of weapon that has no tech involved, because of DeVoe’s Kilgore powers, and Amunet fits that perfectly, so Barry’s willing to try. Iris [points out] that Barry’s always fought for every citizen in the city, because he knows that ultimately there’s good at the core of everybody, including Amunet.”

While Barry is forced to rely on an untrustworthy ally, he’ll also find pressure from his own team — specifically Iris (Candice Patton), who wants to be forthcoming about the looming threat that DeVoe poses, planning to use her blog to reveal the truth to the world about the Enlightenment Device. “Barry’s even more apprehensive about it at first,” Gustin says. “Barry doesn’t even want Iris to divulge to the citizens what’s going on with DeVoe at first — because she wants to blog again and be a reporter, which Barry supports and knows that that’s her journey, and is happy for her that she’s kind of back on that path. But then she wants to tell everyone about DeVoe and what’s happening, and it takes Barry a second to understand why that’s a good idea, why that maybe would benefit the city.”

Still, Gustin notes, it’s a matter of opinion, not trouble in paradise for the newlyweds. “There’s not really any real Barry-Iris drama — it’s Team Flash drama,” he says. “Barry and Iris are consistently approaching things from a different angle. But they’re still there supporting each other. It’s just that things are tense.”

Meanwhile, as Harry (Tom Cavanagh) continues to lose his intelligence, he’ll look to the Council of Wells for help during Tuesday’s hour, but will be shocked to learn that, without his smarts, they’ve revoked his membership. “That’s a heartbreaking storyline, because it’s not Alzheimer’s — obviously it’s DeVoe depleting his brain cells — but it’s like an Alzheimer’s arc a little bit for Harry,” Gustin says. “It’s really sad in all those scenes for the whole team. It’s hard to see someone that’s so brilliant kind of lose themselves. Also, as a team member, he’s irreplaceable. He’s a genius. When we need him most, we don’t have him. It’s hard to watch, where it’s just someone that we love, and he can’t do anything for himself or for us.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.