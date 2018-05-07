12 Monkeys sets final season premiere date

The end of 12 Monkeys is nigh — and EW has an exclusive first look at the final season, which will air over a jam-packed four-week event.

The fourth and final season of 12 Monkeys will launch Friday, June 15, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Syfy. The 11-episode season will then air over the course of four weeks, with three episodes each Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET for the first three weeks, culminating in the two-part series finale on Friday, July 6, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Based on the 1995 film of the same name, the Syfy series follows weary time traveler James Cole (Aaron Stanford) and virologist Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull) as they attempt to save the world from the Army of the 12 Monkeys, who released a plague that killed off most of humanity.

In the show’s final season, Cole and Cassie set out to find a weapon capable of stopping the Witness for good. But they’ll soon discover that in order to win the final battle and save time itself, they will have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Season 4 is the most ambitious season of 12 Monkeys to date in terms of emotional and mythological payoff, scope, visual effects, and score,” executive producer Terry Matalas tells EW. “I’m very proud of our final outing and can’t wait for fans to get to the end of the circle.” Fun fact: Matalas will direct three episodes in the final season.

Shane Mahood/Syfy

Stanislav Honzik/Syfy

Julie Vrabelova/Syfy

Shane Mahood/Syfy

Check out a teaser for the final season of 12 Monkeys above.