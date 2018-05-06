SNL pulls out all the stops for cold open: Stormy Daniels, ScarJo, Jimmy Fallon

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

Stormy Daniels is here!

The porn star whose alleged affair with Donald Trump is currently causing many problems the president appeared in the cold open for tonight’s Donald Glover-hosted Saturday Night Live. However, she wasn’t the only famous face. We also got Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy Fallon, Martin Short, and many more surprises.

SNL opened with Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen anxiously calling Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) about the Daniels scandal. What should’ve been a simple call quickly devolves into a telephone odyssey as Cohen is forced to call several people in Trump’s inner circle.

First up, there’s Dr. Harold Bornstein, played by former SNL cast member Martin Short. Then, Kate McKinnon appeared as newly-appointed Trump lawyer and former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, who promised to reveal one new crime a week; Cecily Strong reprised her role as Melania Trump; and Leslie Jones was back as former White House staffer Omarosa. But the biggest surprises of the sketch were Johansson and Fallon appearing as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

“Did we have Giuliani call Jared disposal on television? Because Jared is furious,” says Johansson’s Ivanka right before Fallon started complaining in a very high-pitched voice.

The sketch’s coup de grace was obviously Daniels’ appearance at the end. Daniels shares a call with Baldwin’s Trump, who asks what it would take for her to drop everything. A resignation, Daniels says, before adding: “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a coming, baby.”

“I’ve never been so scared and horny at the same time,” says Baldwin’s Trump.

